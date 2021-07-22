BREAKING: Six Super Tucano Aircraft From US Arrive In Nigeria

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

The Nigerian Air Force says the first batch of six Super Tucano aircraft has arrived the country from the United States.

According to him, the aircraft were received in Kano by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

“The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived Kano, today 22 July 2021 at about 12.34pm. On hand to receive the aircraft were the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao,” the statement reads.

In March, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, had announced that the six aircraft were expected in the country by July, with six others expected afterwards.

“The Super Tucanos came off the production line in Jacksonville Florida and are now being equipped and flight tested. Nigerian pilots and maintenance personnel are training on these planes. Currently, the construction is ongoing, which will house the aircraft,” Shehu had said.

SaharaReporters, New York

