FULL LIST: 28 Yoruba Dignitaries Assembled By Ooni Of Ife To Consider Igboho, South-West Crisis

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Thursday announced the setting up of a 28-member committee made up of prominent South-West leaders to look at issues around the region and a Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, who was arrested in Benin Republic.
SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that the committee coordinator, Akin Osuntokun, said the committee would look into the arrest of Igboho and other related matters.
Igboho was arrested on Monday night in Cadjèhoun Airport, Cotonou with a Beninese passport while trying to travel to Germany.
On July 1, the Department of State Services (DSS) raided the residence of Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State.
“The Ooni of Ife inaugurated an advisory council comprising eminent Yoruba sons and daughters across the political spectrum. It is called the Ooni Caucus. The inauguration ceremony had been scheduled over a month ago and it is just an accident that it coincided with reports of Sunday Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou. Nonetheless the council is actively interested in the new development and would appropriately respond in the nearest future,” Osuntokun said on Thursday.
Members of the Ooni think-tank are;
1. The Olugbon of Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao
2. Senator Biodun Olujimi
3. Toyin Saraki
4. Segun Awolowo
5. Doyin Okupe
6. Otunba Gbenga Daniel
7. Prince Oye Oyewumi
8. Muyiwa Ige
9. General Olu Okunnowo.
10. DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd)
11. General Secretary, Afenifere, Mr Sola Ebiseni
12. Jimi Agbaje
13. Sola Lawal
14. Debola Oluwagbayi
15. Dupe Adelaja
16. Dele Momodu
17. Senator Tolu Odebiyi
18. Dr Olusegun Mimiko
19. Dr Seun Obasanjo
20. Makin Soyinka
21. Dele Adesina (SAN)
22. AIG Tunji Alapinni (retd.)
23. Dr Reuben Abati
24. Eniola Bello
25. Bimbo Ashiru
26. Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo
27. Dapo Adelegan
28. Professor Akin Osuntokun.