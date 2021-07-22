FULL LIST: 28 Yoruba Dignitaries Assembled By Ooni Of Ife To Consider Igboho, South-West Crisis

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that the committee coordinator, Akin Osuntokun, said the committee would look into the arrest of Igboho and other related matters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Thursday announced the setting up of a 28-member committee made up of prominent South-West leaders to look at issues around the region and a Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, who was arrested in Benin Republic.

Igboho was arrested on Monday night in Cadjèhoun Airport, Cotonou with a Beninese passport while trying to travel to Germany.

On July 1, the Department of State Services (DSS) raided the residence of Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State. See Also Politics Nigerian Top Monarch, Ooni Sets Up Committee Over Ighoho’s Arrest, Rallies South-West Leaders On Truce 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

“The Ooni of Ife inaugurated an advisory council comprising eminent Yoruba sons and daughters across the political spectrum. It is called the Ooni Caucus. The inauguration ceremony had been scheduled over a month ago and it is just an accident that it coincided with reports of Sunday Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou. Nonetheless the council is actively interested in the new development and would appropriately respond in the nearest future,” Osuntokun said on Thursday.

Members of the Ooni think-tank are;

1. The Olugbon of Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao

2. Senator Biodun Olujimi

3. Toyin Saraki

4. Segun Awolowo

5. Doyin Okupe

6. Otunba Gbenga Daniel

7. Prince Oye Oyewumi

8. Muyiwa Ige

9. General Olu Okunnowo.

10. DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd)

11. General Secretary, Afenifere, Mr Sola Ebiseni

12. Jimi Agbaje

13. Sola Lawal

14. Debola Oluwagbayi

15. Dupe Adelaja

16. Dele Momodu

17. Senator Tolu Odebiyi

18. Dr Olusegun Mimiko

19. Dr Seun Obasanjo

20. Makin Soyinka

21. Dele Adesina (SAN)

22. AIG Tunji Alapinni (retd.)

23. Dr Reuben Abati

24. Eniola Bello

25. Bimbo Ashiru

26. Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo

27. Dapo Adelegan

28. Professor Akin Osuntokun.

