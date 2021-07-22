Igboho Consulted With Yoruba Governors, Monarchs Before Starting Agitations, He Did No Wrong — King Tells Beninese Government

A Yoruba monarch in Ilorin, Kwara State, Oba Titus Suberu Ajibola, has called on the Beninese government to immediately release Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho who was recently arrested at an airport in the country's capital, Cotonou.

Ajibola, in a video that has now gone viral, said Igboho consulted with him and other Yoruba monarchs before starting his agitations, stating further that the activist also had the support of some governors in the South-West region.

He pleaded with the Beninese government never to grant Nigeria's government extradition request, stating that the activist will be subjected to torture in Nigeria.

He said, “Let the Benin Republic King release him, do not extradite him to Nigeria or to Buhari, Igboho is a good man before he started these agitations, he had consulted the Yoruba monarchs and we were not against it, even the governors are not against it.

“His aim is to deliver the Yorubas from the killer herdsmen, thus we want you to release him but not to Buhari, because Buhari's government will only torture him and we don't want him to be tortured, he is our son. We beg of you in the name of God, help us release Igboho, he is a good person.

“We, the Yorubas are really suffering under this government. Please do not extradite Igboho to Nigeria, we don't want him to be tortured. His agitation is to deliver the Yorubas from slavery, we have been enslaved. We beg you in the name of God, release him, not to Buhari, let him be free.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that some Yoruba leaders had rallied support for Igboho following his arrest in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Some of the leaders disclosed that there were deliberations on the matter.

It was also stated that lawyers had been mobilised to stop Igboho’s extradition to Nigeria.

SaharaReporters had also reported how the Yoruba rights activist was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night.

It was gathered that leaders of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Ilana Oodua, and other Yoruba self-determination groups, who petitioned the International Criminal Court are involved in the matter.

In a copy of the petition sent to ICC, other groups involved in the agitation for the Yoruba Nation are Yoruba Strategy Alliance, Igbega Omo Oodua, Isokan Omo Oodua, United Yoruba Kingdom, Egbe Omo Yoruba, Oodua Foundation, Obirin Oodua Agbaye, Yoruba Intelligent Group, and Igbimo Omo Ijebu.

Among others are Paramole Igbimo Agbaagba, Akoni Obirin Oodua, Concerned Omo Yoruba, Oduduwa Awareness Group, Oodua in Diaspora, Afonja Descendants of Apapo Yoruba Nation and Ile Agbara Oodua, and Egbe Idanileko.