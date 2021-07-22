Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Accuses Nnamdi Kanu Of Killing Fulani Herders, Bars IPOB Members, Branded T-shirts From Court Sittings

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

The Nigerian government under the legal guidance of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has adjusted the number of charges filed against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

 

Malami noted that the court would be hearing cases on murder, terrorism, banditry and criminality as the ongoing trial has taken another course.

The Department of State Services, DSS, had on November 23, 2015, filed cases of intimidation, criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and membership of an illegal organisation, saying it breaches penal code of Section 97, 97B and 397.

 

The Attorney General in a statement on Wednesday, accused Kanu of committing heinous crimes including the alleged killing of Fulani cattle rearers, Force personnel, amongst others.

 

He described the Fulani herdsmen as innocent and only catering for their cattle, ScanNews reports. 

 

He also warned members of IPOB to stay away from the next court sitting in Abuja, but added that Kanu's lawyers will be permitted around the court premises on the trial day.

 

Also, no branded IPOB T-shirt or caps will be allowed within the court area. 

