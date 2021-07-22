Nnamdi Kanu Deceitful, A Blackmailer Who Destroyed Many Lives, Says IPOB’s Ex-deputy Leader

Uche Mefor, estranged deputy leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has described the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu as deceitful and a blackmailer who destroyed so many lives with his style of agitation for Biafra land.

Mefor‘s relationship with Kanu had in 2020 hit the rocks due to disagreement regarding the operations of IPOB.

Mefor was said to have fallen out with Kanu because he wasn’t comfortable with the idea of the IPOB leader consistently claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead and has since been replaced with one Jubril Al Sudanni from Sudan.

In a Facebook post, the former IPOB deputy leader disclosed that Kanu has a “culture of lies.”

“I maintain that the culture of lies, of deception and of blackmail of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, with reference to those lives destroyed and who cannot speak for themselves will take generations to undo,” he said.

“See how they falsely label and destroy people’s character with impunity. When I said that what goes up must come down, I meant every bit of it..."

“They shall be alive to experience the same pains they inflicted on those vulnerable who are unable to speak for themselves.

“The forces of heaven and earth shall continue to work in dissonance and in discordant pattern for all of you. Time shall definitely tell,” he added.