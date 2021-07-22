Revenge Porn: Former Mistress Of Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim Arraigned In Abuja Court, Granted Bail

The police are prosecuting Amuchienwa for allegedly providing false information in a petition she wrote against Ohakim.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

Justice Halilu Yusuf of Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Thursday, granted bail to Miss Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, the estranged mistress of a former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim.

 

The police are prosecuting Amuchienwa for allegedly providing false information in a petition she wrote against Ohakim.

In a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Amuchienwa had accused Ohakim of conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to life as well as accepting payment of a sum of N500 million for the purchase of a land in Lagos.

 

The police however claimed that these allegations could not be proved and aimed at blackmailling her victims-Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpareke.

 

She had also accused Ohakim and Okpareke of harassment and threatening to release her nude photos. 

 

In 4 counts against the defendant, the police accused her of furnishing them with false information and displaying obscene materials.

 

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, said she was brought to court from police custody.

 

Ruling on her bail application moved by her lawyer, Ifeanyi Nweze, the court granted Mrs Igwegbe's (Amuchienwa) bail application, with the condition of presenting two sureties who must be residents of Abuja with valid means of livelihood.

 

The defendant is also to deposit her travel documents with the court and must not travel out without the court's approval.

 

The matter has been adjourned to October 28, 2021 for commencement of trial.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Protest At Supreme Court In Cotonou As Yoruba Nation Agitators Demand Igboho's Release
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Panic In Abuja Community As Gunmen Raid Homes, Kidnap Residents
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho To Be Arraigned In Court Tomorrow
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Has Terminated Appointment Of Embattled Nigerian Ports Authority Boss, Bala Usman, Court Papers Reveal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Constituents Write Nigerian Senator, Demand Explanation For Her Absence During Plenary Session
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Accuses Nnamdi Kanu Of Killing Fulani Herders, Bars IPOB Members, Branded T-shirts From Court Sittings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Protest At Supreme Court In Cotonou As Yoruba Nation Agitators Demand Igboho's Release
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Panic In Abuja Community As Gunmen Raid Homes, Kidnap Residents
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho To Be Arraigned In Court Tomorrow
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Has Terminated Appointment Of Embattled Nigerian Ports Authority Boss, Bala Usman, Court Papers Reveal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Constituents Write Nigerian Senator, Demand Explanation For Her Absence During Plenary Session
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Accuses Nnamdi Kanu Of Killing Fulani Herders, Bars IPOB Members, Branded T-shirts From Court Sittings
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Beninese Authorities Chained Sunday Igboho In Cell, Made Him Cry Like Baby – Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Six Feared Killed During Shootout Between Police And Hoodlums At Checkpoint In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity We Sacked Pastors Because They Were Not Fruitful, Not Owed A Dime— Bishop Oyedepo Defends Firing Clerics
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation: Groups To Present Petition At 76th UN General Assembly
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption How NNPC Official, Lover Fraudulently Took Over Man’s Company, Forged Signature To Withdraw N33m From Bank Account
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sheikh Abduljabbar Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy In Kano Seriously Ill, Bleeding From Anus— Lawyer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad