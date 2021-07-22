Revenge Porn: Former Mistress Of Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim Arraigned In Abuja Court, Granted Bail

Justice Halilu Yusuf of Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Thursday, granted bail to Miss Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, the estranged mistress of a former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim.

The police are prosecuting Amuchienwa for allegedly providing false information in a petition she wrote against Ohakim.

In a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Amuchienwa had accused Ohakim of conspiracy, criminal intimidation, defamation of character, attempted kidnapping and threat to life as well as accepting payment of a sum of N500 million for the purchase of a land in Lagos.

The police however claimed that these allegations could not be proved and aimed at blackmailling her victims-Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpareke.

She had also accused Ohakim and Okpareke of harassment and threatening to release her nude photos.

In 4 counts against the defendant, the police accused her of furnishing them with false information and displaying obscene materials.

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, said she was brought to court from police custody.

Ruling on her bail application moved by her lawyer, Ifeanyi Nweze, the court granted Mrs Igwegbe's (Amuchienwa) bail application, with the condition of presenting two sureties who must be residents of Abuja with valid means of livelihood.

The defendant is also to deposit her travel documents with the court and must not travel out without the court's approval.

The matter has been adjourned to October 28, 2021 for commencement of trial.