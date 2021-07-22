Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic

The umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has released a manual for anybody willing to join or champion the cause of the Yoruba Nation.

The 37-page manual highlighted the dos and don’ts for agitators, including the reason for the agitation.

It also stated that the Yoruba agitation must follow peaceful processes of negotiations, protests among others as it pointed out that most of the young nationalist agitators are naturally attracted to tough and rough activism, who tend to lapse into insulting other nations.

According to the group, such youthful exuberance also pushes them 'into needless bragging and boasting, into daring or challenging other nations, or even into daring and challenging their country and its government – all of which actions tend to provoke avoidable conflicts, hostile governmental actions, and even wars'.

This comes barely three days after a Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho was arrested at the airport in Benin’s capital Cotonou.

SaharaReporters had reported that Igboho would be tried over passport related offences in the West African country, as the Nigerian government pushes to have him extradited to his country.

Signed by its leader, Professor Emeritus Banji Akintoye, the manual also contains conditions that must be met when holding a rally or protest.

It also explains the need for collaboration between Yoruba Nation and other self-determination groups across the world.

“The following is a guide or manual for the use of all Yoruba patriots engaged in the struggle for Yoruba self-determination. It supplies to all supporters of the self-determination struggle the kinds of information that they will need to prosecute the struggle; and it supplies guides to the struggle’s strategies and methods,” part of the manual reads.

The manual also provided the basic details of the Yoruba nation’s reasons, part of which were given as “the Yoruba people’s devastating experiences in Nigeria, the progressive (and now almost total) destruction of democracy in Nigeria, the primitive and blood-curdling agenda of ethnic cleansing and genocide in Nigeria, the constant human brutalisation, pains and death and regime of crimes against humanity in Nigeria”.

The manual also reads, “We, Yoruba, lead in the choice of the peaceful and law-abiding path to our goal of a separate country of our own. And we the servants of the Yoruba nation in this struggle faithfully operate, and will always faithfully operate, with methods of peaceful organisation, peaceful demands, peaceful propaganda, peaceful protests, peaceful legal actions, peaceful political persuasion, and peaceful negotiation.

“We will push for negotiating tables, and never push for street brawls or any other kind of conflicts. And if we find, among our people, any nationalist activist person or group that is inclined towards violence, we will encourage them to turn instead to peaceful and law-abiding means.

“After careful studies of the records of separatist movements in our world, we are persuaded that the peaceful approach is more likely to succeed. Various nationalist agitations in various countries of the world have, in the course of the past century, employed violent means at various times while striving to achieve their nationalist goals.

“Yoruba groups engaged in serving the Yoruba nation need to note carefully that none of these uses of violent or terroristic methods achieved their purpose of self-determination or autonomy for their nations; all they succeeded in doing was to generate confrontations and wars with the governments of their countries."

“Emulating the kind of peaceful processes employed by nationalist movements that have achieved various grades of success in our times –the Scots, Welsh, French Canadians, Czechs, Slovaks, Timor Leste and others – our various Yoruba self-determination groups and organisations must operate peacefully. "Altogether, we Yoruba must demonstrate our Yoruba nation’s civilisation and maturity, while resolutely and irrepressibly pushing our way forward to the great goal of Yoruba strength, self-determination, self-fulfilment and prosperity,” it also reads.