Six Feared Killed During Shootout Between Police And Hoodlums At Checkpoint In Enugu

The hoodlums, it was learnt, attacked the checkpoint at Obeagu Uno shortly after Inyaba Bridge around 7:30 pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

Gunmen on Wednesday night allegedly killed about six policemen at a checkpoint along Obeagu Uno-Amodu – Umueze Amechi Road, in the Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

Sources in the community told PUNCH that the hoodlums who came from the Agbani axis of the road first had an encounter with policemen at 4 Corner and in Amagunze in the Nkanu East council headquarters before attacking the checkpoint at Enugu South.

Although details of the attack were still sketchy at the time of filing the report, a source said the hoodlums killed about six policemen at the checkpoint, burnt their Hilux van and took away their AK-47 rifles.

One of the sources said, “It was around 7 pm we started hearing gunshots along the road. The shooting lasted about 30 minutes. But after the shooting, the hoodlums appeared to have overpowered the policemen as they succeeded in setting their vehicle on fire.

“I can’t say how many policemen were killed but the policemen at the checkpoint were six. What I can tell you is that up to six people were killed in the incident. Some of the hoodlums may have also been involved.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident but could not provide casualty details.

Ndukwe in a text message sent to our correspondent simply said, “I need to verify that and revert, please.”

