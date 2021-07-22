Two Abducted Bethel Baptist Students Rescued By Security Operatives Now In Hospital—Police

The students were rescued by the state police command on Wednesday evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

Two of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been rescued. 

The students were rescued by the state police command on Wednesday evening.

It was learnt that the students were rescued at Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Mohammed Jalige who confirmed the incident, noted that the students were taken to a police medical facility for examination.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the abductors of 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna freed one student on the basis of ill health. 

With the three students that have regained their freedom, the number of students left in captivity is 118. 

Meanwhile, their abductors have demanded a ransom of N60 million to release the students. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Protest At Supreme Court In Cotonou As Yoruba Nation Agitators Demand Igboho's Release
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic In Abuja Community As Gunmen Raid Homes, Kidnap Residents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho To Be Arraigned In Court Tomorrow
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Has Terminated Appointment Of Embattled Nigerian Ports Authority Boss, Bala Usman, Court Papers Reveal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Constituents Write Nigerian Senator, Demand Explanation For Her Absence During Plenary Session
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Accuses Nnamdi Kanu Of Killing Fulani Herders, Bars IPOB Members, Branded T-shirts From Court Sittings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Protest At Supreme Court In Cotonou As Yoruba Nation Agitators Demand Igboho's Release
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic In Abuja Community As Gunmen Raid Homes, Kidnap Residents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho To Be Arraigned In Court Tomorrow
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Has Terminated Appointment Of Embattled Nigerian Ports Authority Boss, Bala Usman, Court Papers Reveal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Constituents Write Nigerian Senator, Demand Explanation For Her Absence During Plenary Session
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Accuses Nnamdi Kanu Of Killing Fulani Herders, Bars IPOB Members, Branded T-shirts From Court Sittings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Beninese Authorities Chained Sunday Igboho In Cell, Made Him Cry Like Baby – Lawyer Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Six Feared Killed During Shootout Between Police And Hoodlums At Checkpoint In Enugu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity We Sacked Pastors Because They Were Not Fruitful, Not Owed A Dime— Bishop Oyedepo Defends Firing Clerics
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation: Groups To Present Petition At 76th UN General Assembly
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption How NNPC Official, Lover Fraudulently Took Over Man’s Company, Forged Signature To Withdraw N33m From Bank Account
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sheikh Abduljabbar Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy In Kano Seriously Ill, Bleeding From Anus— Lawyer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad