Two Abducted Bethel Baptist Students Rescued By Security Operatives Now In Hospital—Police

Two of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been rescued.

The students were rescued by the state police command on Wednesday evening.

It was learnt that the students were rescued at Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Mohammed Jalige who confirmed the incident, noted that the students were taken to a police medical facility for examination.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the abductors of 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna freed one student on the basis of ill health.

With the three students that have regained their freedom, the number of students left in captivity is 118.

Meanwhile, their abductors have demanded a ransom of N60 million to release the students.