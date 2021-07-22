Watch Your Tongue, IPOB Threatens Ex-Presidential Aide, Abati Over Allegation Drug Peddler Sponsors Group

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a warning to a former presidential aide and popular journalist, Reuben Abati over an an alleged statement that a drug peddler arrested by Imo State Police Command was financing the group.

In a statement by the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, obtainable to SaharaReporters on Thursday, IPOB advised Abati to desist from poking his nose into its affairs.

The group also said the former spokesperson for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has no business in its choice of broadcasters at Radio Biafra.

In its statement, Powerful stated that the pro-Biafra secessionist group is being financed by members of the group who are scattered in over 100 nations.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the stupid and fallacious assertion credited to Reuben Abati, that a certain drug peddler who was caught by security agents in Imo State was IPOB's fund raiser.

“We have tried to ignore pockets of unwarranted attacks by Reuben Abati against IPOB and our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, but we will no longer tolerate these insults.

“In case Reuben Abati and his likes do not know, IPOB is a global family and not a terror organisation that receives illicit funds. IPOB is legitimately funded by its teeming members, most of whom are very enterprising and resourceful sons and daughters of Biafra in the Diaspora.

“IPOB maintains its presence in over 100 countries of the world and gets its funding from the financial contributions and donations by members. It doesn't need drug money for funding.

“No single individual or drug dealer is sponsoring IPOB or the Biafra project. Biafra is a divine mandate which Chukwu Okike Abiama designed and asked Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members to actualise."

The group urged people close to Abati to "advise him to refrain from his vituperations against IPOB as this can no longer be tolerated".

"IPOB is not desperate about funding otherwise we know what to do but funding has never been our challenge,” the statement reads in part.

IPOB, in the statement, also accused Abati of having hatred for Igbos, as it recalled that he expressed happiness when security forces invaded Nnamdi Kanu’s house in 2017.

“Reuben Abati is interfering into IPOB matter much and it must bring him down because IPOB will ridicule him anytime soon. Reuben Abati must leave IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu alone and face his business or he is going to meet his waterloo because God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama is going to destroy him and his evil, a man who committed much atrocities against humanity like Reuben Abati.

“His hatred against Igbo people cannot change God's wishes for Igbos. Reuben Abati with his family cannot match a single family in Igbo land, he should stop envy and jealousy against those he knows are bigger than him and his family. The God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama blessed IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu; his hatred cannot change anything in our lives.

“Reuben Abati should be ashamed of himself because his derogatory statements against the great IPOB family cannot bring IPOB down and God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama is behind us to deliver Africa and particularly Biafrans.

“We recall that in 2017 he was rejoicing and jubilating over the fate of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu after the Nigerian Army invaded his Afaraukwu (home). He should face his business and leave IPOB and Biafra's struggle alone. Stop castigating IPOB, Reuben Abati.

“Reuben Abati was writing junks about IPOB and its decision on radio Biafra broadcaster, what is your business over IPOB decisions, are you a Biafran or Igbo man? Stay off, devil, before God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama destroys you,” the statement added.