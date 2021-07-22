We Sacked Pastors Because They Were Not Fruitful, Not Owed A Dime— Bishop Oyedepo Defends Firing Clerics

SaharaReporters had reported the sacking of some pastors of the church, including Pastor Peter Godwin for allegedly not generating enough income for church.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

President and Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has justified the recent sacking of some pastors of the church, saying they were "unfruitful". 

 

A viral video shows the pastor lamenting the situation.

 

Reacting to the issue on Wednesday, Oyedepo said, ”When we employed 7, 000 pastors at once, social media was dead. We have more employees than most states in Nigeria and we have owed them or taken bank overdraft once.

 

”The pastors were asked to go because they were unfruitful. Many of the churches built can never pay for the church building in 30 years. We have no patience for failure here.

 

”We have built more than 1,000 churches in rural areas where in the next 30 years, they can never generate such fund, with each costing more than N14 million. We are hunting after souls, not income.

 

 

”People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, 'you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.' 

 

”We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.

 

”When we employed 7,000 people at a time, social media was dead.We have more employees in this organisation than most of the states.

 

”No one is owed a dime salary and we don’t borrow, we don’t beg. Ask our bank whether we take overdraft. We are covenant bound, working in the light of God’ Word, enjoying an open Heaven.

 

”Money: Nonsense! We have never lacked it and yet we have never prayed for it, we are just simply obeying God and He is backing up what He is asking us to do. Awesome God.

 

”Now the next set is about to be flagged off, just certifying the landed property issues, nothing else. We have no lack of anything. The world is confused. Walking in the light of God’s Word. Please, obey God to the full and watch out for His manifestations in your life.

 

 

”Well, you don’t need so much mathematics to know a thousand buildings; that is not N1,000 each, that is not N10 million each, that is not 12 Million (naira) each, that is not 14 million (naira) each. Some are 35 million (naira). At a go!

 

”We have never seen it ourselves. We just watch God doing it. The only criteria: How many souls have they gotten there? Then, build for them. How many souls? Not once: how much money do they have?

 

”You want to see what we see, go and do what we do. But if you are not saved, there is nothing you do that matters.”

Saharareporters, New York

