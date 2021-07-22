Why All Progressives Congress Rejected Tinubu As Vice-President In 2015 – Voice Of Nigeria Director, Okechukwu

Okechukwu also dismissed the speculations of a succession pact between Buhari and Tinubu.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 22, 2021

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress wanted to avoid a Muslim/Muslim ticket and had to drop a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, from contesting as a running mate with President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 Presidential election.

Okechukwu stated that the APC leadership decided to choose Professor Yemi Osinbajo to run alongside with Buhari in 2015 to lay to rest the Muslim/Muslim controversy.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, Okechukwu, who is one of the founding members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change that merged with other political parties to form the present APC, also dismissed the speculations of a succession pact between Buhari and Tinubu.

He also saluted the leadership of the APC for proposing the presentation of a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Okechukwu said; “As a member of the defunct CPC, all I know was that Asiwaju (Tinubu) automatically could have been the Vice President if not because our leadership warned against a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“Our leadership also argued that the Abiola/Kingibe Muslim/Muslim ticket which worked in 1993 might not work in 2015, if Buhari/Tinubu, both Muslims, were to run, as the scenario differs. That was how Asiwaju nominated Professor Yemi Osinbajo as a replacement.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics FULL LIST: 28 Yoruba Dignitaries Assembled By Ooni Of Ife To Consider Igboho, South-West Crisis
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Blame Syndrome: 20 Times Buhari Blamed Others For His Administration's Failures
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Politics Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Accuses Nnamdi Kanu Of Killing Fulani Herders, Bars IPOB Members, Branded T-shirts From Court Sittings
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senator Apologises To Her People For Missing Important Voting In National Assembly
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Constituents Write Nigerian Senator, Demand Explanation For Her Absence During Plenary Session
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Silenced Kanu, Igboho While Bandits' Leaders Pose With Governors In Photographs – Southern Kaduna Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics FULL LIST: 28 Yoruba Dignitaries Assembled By Ooni Of Ife To Consider Igboho, South-West Crisis
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Why Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited To Nigeria Without Court Process – Falana
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Igboho Not For Extradition To Nigeria As Benin Republic Court Goes On Recess
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity US Economist Calls Nigeria's President Sleepy, Describes Buhari’s Government As Incompetent
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Yoruba Have Won Their Agitation, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Six Super Tucano Aircraft From US Arrive In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Benin Republic Court To Consider Sunday Igboho’s Bail Application Friday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Accuses Nnamdi Kanu Of Killing Fulani Herders, Bars IPOB Members, Branded T-shirts From Court Sittings
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military How Three Villagers Attempting To Capture Kidnappers Were Killed By Soldiers In Kaduna — Source
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Beninese Court Orders Officials To Return Igboho’s Wife’s Passport, Other Documents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senator Apologises To Her People For Missing Important Voting In National Assembly
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency How Three Among 156 Pupils Abducted From Niger Islamiyya School Died In Bandits’ Den
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad