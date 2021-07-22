Why All Progressives Congress Rejected Tinubu As Vice-President In 2015 – Voice Of Nigeria Director, Okechukwu

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress wanted to avoid a Muslim/Muslim ticket and had to drop a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, from contesting as a running mate with President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 Presidential election.

Okechukwu stated that the APC leadership decided to choose Professor Yemi Osinbajo to run alongside with Buhari in 2015 to lay to rest the Muslim/Muslim controversy.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, Okechukwu, who is one of the founding members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change that merged with other political parties to form the present APC, also dismissed the speculations of a succession pact between Buhari and Tinubu.

He also saluted the leadership of the APC for proposing the presentation of a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Okechukwu said; “As a member of the defunct CPC, all I know was that Asiwaju (Tinubu) automatically could have been the Vice President if not because our leadership warned against a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“Our leadership also argued that the Abiola/Kingibe Muslim/Muslim ticket which worked in 1993 might not work in 2015, if Buhari/Tinubu, both Muslims, were to run, as the scenario differs. That was how Asiwaju nominated Professor Yemi Osinbajo as a replacement.”