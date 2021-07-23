About 10 Persons Died From COVID-19 In University Of Ibadan – Vice Chancellor

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2021

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Adebola Ekanola, on Friday said that about 10 deaths were recorded from people in the university due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed concerns that people were still taking the infection for granted.

The VC stated these during a virtual meeting of deans and heads of the departments of the university which was organised by the UI COVID-19 emergency response team.

Ekanola noted that “there has been a lot of laxity on personal protective measures because many assumed that they are safe from the infection.

“Although the university so far is lucky not to have been badly affected by the pandemic, the students and staff of the institution need to take charge and be responsive in ensuring that no COVID-19 case is recorded in the university.”

According to him, the risk of the pandemic is higher when the academic session started and therefore, individuals’ health should be prioritised above other pursuits of life.

Professor Ekanola said that a task force to emphasise and encourage high compliance of students and staff of the university to wear face masks, ensure hand washing and social distancing would begin work in the school.

The Head of UI Department of Virology, Professor Georgina Odaibo, stated that tests done at the University’s Department of Virology indicated that positivity rate had gone up from about 1.5 per cent in April, 2.8 per cent in May, 12 per cent by June ending and 16 per cent in July.

Professor Odaibo said if protective measures were not in place, the infection could spread round the university.

 

