BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Another Nigerian Army Personnel In Bayelsa

According to the army, Fatai was shot dead at about 09.12pm on July 22, at Igbogene Junction in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, where he resided, according to preliminary investigations by the army.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2021

A Nigerian Army officer of the 16 Brigade, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Abbas Fatai, has been shot dead by suspected members of a cult group.

This was confirmed in a wireless message seen by Peoples Gazette.

SaharaReporters Media

The cult group led by a man named Confidence attacked and shot the officer who was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The army’s message reads, “Suspected members of Icelanders cult group led by one Mr Confidence attacked and shot 08NA/61/2298 CPL Abbas Fatai of 16 Brigade at Igbogene Junction in Yenagoa LGA of Bayelsa State,” the message read in part.

The army said Fatai’s body had been deposited at Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, as soldiers have also launched a manhunt for the suspects.

On July 15, a Nigerian Army Major-General, Hassan Ahmed, was murdered by gunmen along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

Ahmed’s death had been announced in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

