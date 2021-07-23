Nigerian Military Can Only Stop Political Agitations For One Reason – Defence Chief, Irabor

The CDS assured that all security agencies were working in synergy to address all threats.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 23, 2021

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has stated that it is not the duty of the military to stop agitations because they are political and allowed by the constitution.

Irabor, however, said the only reason the armed forces would not condone some agitations is when there is use of violence to achieve such agitations.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor IGA

Irabor noted that the military and other security agencies would not allow violence overrun the country.

Irabor spoke on Thursday in Owerri after a meeting with retired senior military officers from the South-East zone.

The Defence chief condemned the cases of murder, kidnapping, arson and destruction allegedly caused by elements agitating for secession.

He said, “It’s not the job of the military to stop anyone from agitation. That’s a political thing. What we are against is the use of violence for agitations.

“We have a constitution which enables us to ventilate whatever grievances that we have. We won’t allow anyone to go against the constitution.

“Why do you have to kill in order to achieve your desires? It is out of place. We will resist any attempt by anyone to use violence against the state – that certainly we will not allow.”

Irabor said engagements with military veterans were important given their experiences.

“Among the various stakeholders, the retired senior military officers have the greatest interest within the matrix of defence and national security,” he added.

