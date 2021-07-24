Nigeria Under Buhari On Suicide Plunge, Everybody Is Getting Out – Soyinka

Soyinka stated that Nigeria was on a suicide plunge and people were demonstrating and defying the police and the government because they wanted to get out of the system.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2021

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has once again reiterated his stance that Nigeria would not remain together except there is decentralisation of power.

In an interview with Arise TV, Soyinka stated that there is no hope of Nigeria continuing together as one nation if the Federal Government fails to do the needful.

The foremost playwright noted that Nigeria could not continue as one country unless it was decentralised as a matter of urgency.

Soyinka said, “Some people use the word restructure, some people use the word, whatever, not if it fails to decentralise. If Nigeria fails to decentralise and I mean, decentralise as fast as possible, manifestly not rhetoric, then Nigeria cannot stay together.

“Again this is not Wole Soyinka saying this. Generals have said it. Everybody has said; ex-heads of state have said it; analysts have said; economists have said it and that’s what is happening to the people on the streets; that’s why they’re moving; that’s why they’re demonstrating; that’s why they’re defying even threats from the police; from the government ‘if you demonstrate, you’re traitors, we’ll deal with you…we’ll speak to you in language which you’ll understand’.

“It doesn’t work with anybody any longer. Because the nation is on a suicide slide and the people feel that they do not deserve that kind of suicidal plunge and they have the right to say ‘sorry o, I’m getting out of this plane before it nose-dives.”

