Police Arrest Five Suspects In Kano For Raping 20-Year-Old Man

Five men are currently in police custody in Kano State for allegedly raping a 20-year-old man in the Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who stated that the arrest was made after the victim’s aunt reported to the police.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to the victim, Tajudeen Hashim, the suspects had lured him to various locations where they had anal sex with him multiple times.

He further stated that the assault caused him severe abdominal aches.

He said, “On July 15, a complaint was received from a woman in Mandawari Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State that her nephew, one Tajuddeen Hashim, ‘m’, 20 years old of same address complained of stomach pain.

“On interrogation, he stated that the following persons (1) Ahmed Inuwa, ‘m’ 34 years old, of Sharada Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA, Kano; Nasiru Isyaku Mohd, ‘m’, 48 years old, of Diso Quarters, Gwale LGA Kano; Lawan Uba, ‘m’, 31 years old of Kofar Dan Agundi Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA; Auwalu Uba, ‘m’, 40 years old, of Mandawari Quarters, Gwale LGA Kano, and Rabiu Share, ‘m’, 33 years old, of Kabuga Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano, deceived and lured him to various places and had anal sex with him on several occasions. As a result, he sustained serious stomach pain.”