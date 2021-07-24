Security Operatives Arrest Three Kidnappers, Rescue Female Victim In Enugu

Three suspected kidnappers, who reportedly confessed to their crime, were on Friday arrested by local vigilantes in a hotel at Awhum community, Udi local government area of Enugu State.

It was gathered that the fourth suspect, who was said to be armed reportedly escaped while a female victim was rescued in the hotel, Vanguard reports.

A community source, according to the report, said the arrested kidnappers have been taken to the ninth-mile police station where they confessed to the crime and were detained at the police station on Friday.

The hotel was said to belong to a former political office holder from the community who is scarcely in the community and was probably not aware of the goings-on in the facility.

The source said, “The kidnappers were arrested in the hotel in Awhum and they are at the 9th-mile police station now (Saturday morning) and a female victim was rescued. The local vigilantes were the ones that arrested them and they confessed that they had been operating from that hotel and terrorizing the Awhum environs for a very long time.

“Our community wants such a practice to stop and that hotel should not be harbouring people like that. The rescued victim said she was raped and that the kidnappers had been raping her since they captured her while asking for ransom. The capture and rescue took place on Friday.”