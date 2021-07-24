Security Operatives Arrest Three Kidnappers, Rescue Female Victim In Enugu

It was gathered that the fourth suspect, who was said to be armed reportedly escaped while a female victim was rescued in the hotel, Vanguard reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 24, 2021

Three suspected kidnappers, who reportedly confessed to their crime, were on Friday arrested by local vigilantes in a hotel at Awhum community, Udi local government area of Enugu State.

It was gathered that the fourth suspect, who was said to be armed reportedly escaped while a female victim was rescued in the hotel, Vanguard reports.

A community source, according to the report, said the arrested kidnappers have been taken to the ninth-mile police station where they confessed to the crime and were detained at the police station on Friday.

The hotel was said to belong to a former political office holder from the community who is scarcely in the community and was probably not aware of the goings-on in the facility.

The source said, “The kidnappers were arrested in the hotel in Awhum and they are at the 9th-mile police station now (Saturday morning) and a female victim was rescued. The local vigilantes were the ones that arrested them and they confessed that they had been operating from that hotel and terrorizing the Awhum environs for a very long time.

“Our community wants such a practice to stop and that hotel should not be harbouring people like that. The rescued victim said she was raped and that the kidnappers had been raping her since they captured her while asking for ransom. The capture and rescue took place on Friday.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nigeria's Security Situation Very Terrible Under Buhari — Speaker, Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Another Nigerian Army Personnel In Bayelsa
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Who Kidnapped 156 Niger School Pupils Detain Man Sent With Ransom Over N4.6million Shortfall
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Sack Kaduna Police Station, Kill Officer In Attempt To Free Detainees
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerians Must Live Moderately To Avoid Kidnappers, Bandits – Department Of State Services Warns
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Kaduna School, Cart Away Examination Papers Mistaken For Money
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Six Super Tucano Aircraft From US Arrive In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Nigerian Government Plans To Extradite Sunday Igboho – Attorney General, Malami's Office
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Igboho Risks 21 Years’ Jail If Found With Fake Beninese Passport – Benin Lawmaker
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Reuben Abati And His 30 Shekels Of Silver By B.U. Nwosu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: APC Cabals Plot Consensus Candidate To Thwart Tinubu's Presidential Bid
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Seeks Asylum In Benin Republic After Failed Germany Trip
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News FACT-CHECK: Is Video Showing Pastor Adeboye Saying T.B. Joshua Tried To Kill Him Real?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Ex-Banker, Wife, Mother-In-Law Jailed 60 Years for Stealing Depositors’ Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics What South-West Governors Are Doing About Sunday Igboho’s Trial – Sanwo-Olu Opens Up
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Plots To Establish Herdsmen Settlements, Grazing Colonies In Six States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Security Situation Very Terrible Under Buhari — Speaker, Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Files N5billion Suit Against Malami, Department Of State Services Over Invasion Of House
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad