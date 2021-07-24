Three Offences Nigerian Government Listed Against Igboho In Benin Republic – Lawyer

The lead counsel to Yoruba nation’s agitator, Sunday Igboho, Ibrahim Salami, has disclosed what the Nigerian government told their Benin Republic counterparts to warrant his arrest and possible extradition.

Salami disclosed that the Nigerian government accused Igboho of smuggling arms into Nigeria.

Sunday Igboho

Speaking with BBC Yoruba, the lawyer said the Nigerian government also accused the freedom fighter of calling for secession and disturbing the country.

Salami said, “The Nigerian government said Igboho was involved in arms trafficking into Nigeria.

“The second one is that he is causing disturbances in Nigeria and the third one is that he is trying to divide Nigeria into two or three.”

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arraigned on Thursday, ordered the wife to be released same day.

The court had ruled that Igboho should be returned to custody.

SaharaReporters had reported that Sunday Igboho was awaiting his fate at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, following his arraignment by the authorities of the country for immigration-related offences.

Igboho was taken to court on Thursday afternoon.

A source had told SaharaReporters that the activist was not for extradition to Nigeria.

SaharaReporters had reported how Benin Republic police on Monday night arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of the activist in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Igboho had planned a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days before the raid.

The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted.

The agitator had been on the run since the raid.