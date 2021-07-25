How Mace-snatching Nigeria's Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege Is Pushing To Have His Sister As Electoral Commissioner, Influence Elections

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege is pushing for the nomination of his older sister, Ms. Regina Omo-Agege as National Electoral Commissioner, SaharaReporters has learnt.

However, it was gathered that Regina retired from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a Director with a questionable reputation.

Sources described her as a corrupt official of lNEC who consults for politicians to do their dirty biddings.

Also according to top sources, Omo-Agege is doing everything to control the outcomes of elections in Delta State and the South-South Region, and to emerge as the state governor in 2023.

"He is checkmating the powers of some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the region. He is nursing governorship ambition in Delta State so if he gets his sister to become a national commissioner to coordinate the commissioners that will supervise the coming general elections in the state, he can deal with other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South region.

"The plan is to have his sister replace the infamous Ms. Lauretta Onochie (President Muhammadu Buhari's aide) who was recently rejected by the Senate.

"She does not have a good reputation in political circles as she is known for doing hatchet jobs for the highest bidder," a source said.

It was also learnt that Regina influenced the appointment of her boyfriend, Dr. Mustapha Lecky as a national commissioner in 2016 with the help of the then Acting Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Amina Zakari.

However, it was learnt that Lecky's bid for reappointment, despite being sponsored by Omo-Agege, was rejected because of a lack of integrity.

Sources also said Regina was known as an agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and made herself available to offer her services to any member of the opposition willing to pay.

But since 2015 when the APC came to power, it was said that she has switched allegiance to the APC.

"As for Lecky, controversy has surrounded him since his days in the National Health Insurance Commission (NHIS). Thereafter, he was known in INEC as a commissioner under the firm control and direction of Ms. Omo-Agege (Regina), who used serving staff members of lNEC to compromise elections mainly in the South-South and South-West," a source said.

A senior staff member of lNEC disclosed that the Commission planned the deployment of electoral officers and other categories of staff across the states before the 2019 elections but the plan was cancelled by the chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu when he discovered that Lecky alone submitted names of over 80 members of staff to be moved across the Southern region for alleged election manipulation.

All these were said to be with the support and knowledge of Regina, Omo-Agege's sister.

"This is the same woman her brother, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege wants to use to replace Ms. Onochie despite demands by the public for people who will deliver free and fair elections," one of the sources said.

SaharaReporters learnt that recently, some party leaders accused Lecky of manipulating electoral processes in the Delta State APC to favour the Prophet Jones Erue/Senator Omo-Agege’s faction, against the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led APC executive in the state.