Yoruba Kings In Benin Republic Hold Meeting, Seek Ways To Help Igboho

Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic are currently meeting in Adjohoun town to seek ways to help Yoruba Nation freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, who was recently arrested by security operatives in the country.

The kings and chiefs of Yoruba origin like the Alajashe of Ajase from Port Novo and his counterpart from Seme have met with the Alajohoun of Adjohoun, and are discussing the arrest and prosecution of Igboho who they believe is their brother, The Cable reports.

Sunday Igboho

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, adjourned the hearing of the case of the Yoruba Nation activist till Monday, 26th July.

One of the Beninese lawyers on the agitator's legal team, Rafael Huvehnou, had told SaharaReporters that Igboho would remain in police custody till the said date.

According to him, if Igboho is found guilty, he will be sanctioned accordingly but if otherwise, he will be set free.

He said, “I have to respect the secrecy of instruction but what I can tell you is that his wife has been released since she has not committed any offence and there’s no complaint whatsoever against her. Also, her passport has been returned to her but Igboho will remain in police custody till Monday, 26th of July.

“If he is found guilty of the charges levelled against him, he will be judged accordingly but if not, he will be released.”