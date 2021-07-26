BREAKING: Again, Nigerian Security Operatives Arrest Human Rights Activist, Omoyele Sowore

Eyewitnesses say the security operatives manhandled Sowore before carting him away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2021

Security operatives have again arrested human rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore.

SaharaReporters gathered that Sowore was arrested for attending the court cases of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and #BuhariMustGo protesters at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

As part of an aggressive measure put in place to deny lawyers, journalists and other court observers access to the premises for the proceeding, the court was on Monday heavily guided by Department of State Services' (DSS) agents and policemen.

