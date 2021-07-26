Gunmen Abduct Another Kaduna Traditional Ruler

The paramount ruler of Jaba Kingdom in Kaduna State, Kpop Ham, has been abducted by gunmen in Nasarawa State.

The abduction came barely three weeks after that of the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He was reportedly abducted on Monday by some yet-to-be identified persons.

The details of the incident are still sketchy at the moment but the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammed Jalige, said their colleagues would be contacted in Nasarawa State concerning the incident.

Premium Times reports that Jalige added that the command was yet to receive an official statement about the incident.

Both Kajuru and Jaba are in the troubled southern senatorial distinct of the state where over 100 students of the Bethel Baptist Secondary School were recently kidnapped.