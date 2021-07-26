Igboho Is Like Prophet Muhammed Who Fled Mecca For Medina Over Persecution – Afenifere

Afenifere lamented that “what is now regarded as Sunday Igboho’s travail ought not to occur at all if there had been good governance in Nigeria and people were not harassed without any just cause.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2021

Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has said there is nothing wrong with Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, seeking asylum in another country where his safety can be guaranteed.

The Afenifere's National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said Igboho is like Prophet Muhammed who fled Mecca to Medina over persecution.

He stated this in a release, titled, “Sunday Igboho Court Hearing: Afenifere Commends Olubadan, Ooni, Other Obas.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, explained that he sent a delegation to Benin Republic to allay the fears of several people, including protesters who besieged his palace.

Afenifere said, “Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, reared children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by the Ibadan traditional institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”

He also allayed public fears of a “repeat performance of Yoruba-Fulani coalition of 1814”.

In its statement, Afenifere lamented that “what is now regarded as Sunday Igboho’s travail ought not to occur at all if there had been good governance in Nigeria and people were not harassed without any just cause.” 

“It is so sad that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is concentrating on hunting and harassing those who are seeking relief from the oppressive situation in Nigeria while shying away from tackling the menaces of kidnapping, terrorism and antics bordering on ethnic-cleansing,” the group added.

Afenifere also said there was nothing wrong with this intention, as it narrated, “We recall that Moses had to be taken away from the prying eyes of Pharaoh and his agents in Egypt. Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W) too had to leave his hometown, Mecca for Medina in order to escape persecution.

“Thus, there is nothing wrong in Igboho seeking a respite first to preserve his life and perhaps to re-strategise.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Igboho and his wife were arrested last Monday at the Cotonou Cadjehoun Airport by security operatives following a signal the West African country received from the Nigerian government.

On Thursday, the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arraigned on Thursday, ordered the wife to be released same day.

The court had ruled that Igboho should be returned to custody.

SaharaReporters, New York

