Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team To Challenge October 21 Adjournment Date

The court had adjourned to October 21, 2021, for continuation of hearing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2021

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that the team of lawyers will activate a “judicial process” to ensure that the Federal High Court in Abuja can hear Kanu’s trial earlier than October 21’s adjournment date.

Ejiofor, in an update he posted on Monday, also noted that the court had allowed Kanu’s friends and family members to visit him in custody.

Nnamdi Kanu

SaharaReporters had earlier today reported that Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, adjourned the trial of Kanu to October 21, due to the failure of the Nigerian Government to produce him in court on Monday.

Ejiofor had informed the court that there was a pending application before the court to transfer Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to a correctional centre.

Justice Binta Nyako had stated that the trial could not continue in the absence of the IPOB leader.

In an update he posted on Monday, Ejiofor said, “Important take-home from today’s proceedings; one, henceforth, our client – Nnamdi Kanu – cannot only be visited by his lawyers, but relatives and friends, provided it is only two persons in every of such visit, on his visiting days.

“It is now an Order of the Court. Anybody within the above classification will be profiled by our Head of Chambers. Two, we will activate the judicial process to ensure that the Court is granted a Fiat to hear this case during the court’s annual vacation that commenced today.

“Three, our discreet findings confirmed that Kanu was not taken out of Abuja to an unknown destination. Kindly ignore the rumour mongers. We will visit him again within the next 48 hours. Kanu will regain his freedom sooner than may be expected.”

SaharaReporters, New York

