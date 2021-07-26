PDP Governors Demand Electronic Transmission Of 2023 Election Results

The forum accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the All Progressives Congress of turning the Presidential Villa to the new APC headquarters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2021

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' forum has asked the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that the results of the 2023 general elections are transmitted electronically.

The forum accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the All Progressives Congress of turning the Presidential Villa to the new APC headquarters.

Ondo local government election

The statement was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 11th meeting of the PDP governors in Bauchi State on Monday.

The governors, who deliberated on the state of the nation, disclosed that the Aso Rock Villa had now turned to “where coerced PDP members are being paraded at intervals.” 

The forum said, “The governors condemned Mr President and APC for turning the Presidential Villa that belongs to all Nigerians into the new APC headquarters, where coerced PDP members are being paraded at intervals.”

The PDP governors called on the National Assembly to entrench the electronic transmission of results of elections in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence.

The forum said, "On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the governors identified with the need for a free, fair and credible election in the country and called on the National Assembly to entrench electronic transmission of results of elections in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence.

"We request the Independent National Electoral Commission, the only body empowered by the constitution to conduct elections, to deploy appropriate technologies necessary to ensure that the vote of every Nigerian is counted and made to count.”

The governors also advised that political parties should be allowed to decide whether to use direct or indirect method of conducting primaries as part of internal democracy in political parties.

"The meeting condemned, once again, the use of under-hand tactics to arm-twist some PDP governors and other stakeholders to join the APC; a political party that has wrecked Nigeria's economy, turned Nigeria into a killing field and has nothing to offer Nigerians but misery and bad governance," the forum added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How Ex-Commissioner Escaped Death After Lagos Speaker, Obasa’s Thugs Attacked Residence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Gags Press, Accredits 10 Media Organisations To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Jets To UK For Virtual Conference That Other Leaders Are Advised To Join Online
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Senate Confirms Muhammad Nami As Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service Boss
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Accountant-General Of Federation, Ahmed Idris, Corruptly Acquires Multi-billion Naira Properties In Kano
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Politics Nigerian Political Party Threatens To Sue Channels Television Over ‘Defamatory’ Comment, Demand N500Million
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption REVEALED: Real Faces Behind N181 Billion Fraud, Swindling Of Investors By MBA Capital And Trading Limited
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Benin Republic Court Declines Extradition Of Sunday Igboho To Nigeria, Orders Him To Remain In Cell
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Why Igboho Decided Not To Escape From Beninese Custody Through Native Powers – Nigerian Cleric
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics How Ex-Commissioner Escaped Death After Lagos Speaker, Obasa’s Thugs Attacked Residence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Okei-Odumakin Condemns Sowore’s Arrest, Asks Police To Stop Harassing Journalists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Igboho Is Like Prophet Muhammed Who Fled Mecca For Medina Over Persecution – Afenifere
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Drags Nigeria, Kenya To African Commission, Seeks Kanu’s Transfer To UK
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Johnson Suleiman's Money Magic Bank Alerts, By Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Gags Press, Accredits 10 Media Organisations To Cover Nnamdi Kanu's Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Department Of State Services May Have Killed Nnamdi Kanu In Custody – IPOB Reacts To Leader’s Absence In Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Obi Cubana's Mother Of All Burials By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team To Challenge October 21 Adjournment Date
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad