PDP Governors Demand Electronic Transmission Of 2023 Election Results

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' forum has asked the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that the results of the 2023 general elections are transmitted electronically.

The forum accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the All Progressives Congress of turning the Presidential Villa to the new APC headquarters.

The statement was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 11th meeting of the PDP governors in Bauchi State on Monday.

The governors, who deliberated on the state of the nation, disclosed that the Aso Rock Villa had now turned to “where coerced PDP members are being paraded at intervals.”

The forum said, “The governors condemned Mr President and APC for turning the Presidential Villa that belongs to all Nigerians into the new APC headquarters, where coerced PDP members are being paraded at intervals.”

The PDP governors called on the National Assembly to entrench the electronic transmission of results of elections in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence.

The forum said, "On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the governors identified with the need for a free, fair and credible election in the country and called on the National Assembly to entrench electronic transmission of results of elections in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence.

"We request the Independent National Electoral Commission, the only body empowered by the constitution to conduct elections, to deploy appropriate technologies necessary to ensure that the vote of every Nigerian is counted and made to count.”

The governors also advised that political parties should be allowed to decide whether to use direct or indirect method of conducting primaries as part of internal democracy in political parties.

"The meeting condemned, once again, the use of under-hand tactics to arm-twist some PDP governors and other stakeholders to join the APC; a political party that has wrecked Nigeria's economy, turned Nigeria into a killing field and has nothing to offer Nigerians but misery and bad governance," the forum added.