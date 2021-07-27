BUSTED: Buhari Shuns Abuja House In UK To Avoid Nigerian Protesters

Buhari, who left Nigeria on Monday to attend the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 in the UK, was not sighted at the Abuja House.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently in the United Kingdom, has shunned the Abuja House where he usually stays in order to avoid the crowd of Nigerian protesters who have mobilised to the venue.

SaharaReporters learnt from some of the protesters that Buhari, who left Nigeria on Monday to attend the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 in the UK, was not sighted at the Abuja House, raising suspicion that the President had diverted to a private mission.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a release on Monday had said the president would remain in London for two weeks to enable him undergo his earlier scheduled medical checkup.

“We are at the Abuja House in London; we have stationed here since Buhari left Nigeria to continue the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon protests, because Nigerians cannot be suffering insecurity, bad governance and all and the President will be hibernating here.

“But Buhari did not come here. We don’t know where he is staying,” a source stated.

“Let Nigerians in London fish him out. We want to know where Buhari has privately gone to. He needs to know that Nigerians in UK are eager to meet him and send him back. He cannot escape our protests,” another London-based Nigerian stated.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Buhari travelled to UK for a virtual conference that other leaders were advised to attend online.

According to the GPE organisers, only the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, will be hosting the event live with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while other leaders were advised to join online as part of worldwide measures against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Adesina, presidential spokesman, the summit will “provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through exchange of best practices.”

Adesina had said the summit will be co-hosted by Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

“After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021,” Adesina said.

This comes a few days after SaharaReporters exposed how the visit was planned “secretly” to avoid rampage or any "embarrassing protest" against the Nigerian President in London.

