I Baited Baba Ijesha So As To Confront Him — Princess Explains In Court

The court hearing on the alleged case of molestation levelled against Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha, is currently ongoing at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

During the cross-examination on Tuesday morning, the comedienne cum actress, Damilola Adekoya, aka Princess, explained that, contrary to what many perceived to be a set-up, she said she baited him (Baba Ijesha) with a “script conference” with a plan to confront him.

Princess, in her statement during cross-examination by Baba Ijesha’s defence counsel, Babatunde Ogala, on Tuesday, said she did not set up her child to be molested by her colleague.

Earlier in her testimony on Monday, she had told the court how Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled her foster child leading to the child being distracted in school.

She also said she had to change the lady's school more than three times because she was not paying attention to her studies any more after the alleged rape incident.

However, Ogala asked if she sought professional help when she discovered that her child was not doing well in school.

Princess responded saying she sought spiritual help.

She also said her daughter was again molested in her (Princess’s) house by a neighbour.

The trial which resumed on Monday was adjourned to today (Tuesday) by the presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo after the counsel for comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess, presented primary evidence against the embattled actor.

The actor, who is being prosecuted by Justice Taiwo over charges bordering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a minor, was granted bail on the ground that it was his fundamental human rights.

The actor was charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.