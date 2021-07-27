Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency Freezes Oyo Assembly's Account Over Alleged N1.3 Billion Fraud

The Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday froze the account of the Oyo State House of Assembly over alleged embezzlement of N1.3 billion by the Assembly members.

SaharaReporters had on July 7 reported that the EFCC invited the Speaker of the House of Assembly and other principal members of the House over some alleged fraudulent activities perpetrated in the purchase of refurbished vehicles for lawmakers.

File Photo

But a credible source in the government told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the EFCC has frozen the bank account of the House of Assembly, as the anti-graft agency continues with its investigation.

Some of the official cars bought from the questionable fund, according to the petition to EFCC, were said to have developed mechanical faults less than six months after they were delivered to the legislators.

However, in a reaction to the allegations, the House posited that it followed due process and had nothing to hide regarding the contract.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, in one of his reactions to the allegation, said the House would continue to support the EFCC and all government institutions to deepen transparency, accountability, and democracy.

An unconfirmed source at the Assembly said the EFCC is widening its net to include constituency allocation funds, running costs, and others.

The source further noted that it was in a move to widen its scope that the anti-graft agency froze the Assembly's account to prevent access to it, thereby denying the lawmakers access to funds for their monthly running cost.

The source also said the EFCC picked up some top officials of the House on Monday, July 26 in the early hours of the day and grilled them for several hours.

Some of these developments appear to have angered some lawmakers, who against their tradition to postpone plenary sitting in the Speaker’s absence, were said to have perfected plans to go ahead with Tuesday's plenary should Ogundoyin be absent.

Ogundoyin, who had jetted out to the United States of America before the Eid-el-Kabir holiday, surprisingly returned to the country before plenary and was able to preside over legislative affairs.