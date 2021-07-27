Nigeria's Police Inspector General Orders Posting, Redeployment Of 24 Assistant Inspectors General

According to the statement, former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police (CP), Bala Ciroma, who was promoted to AIG last Monday, has been moved to Zone-7 Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2021

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba on Tuesday ordered the posting and deployment of 24 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to Zonal Commands and formations.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO, Frank Mba.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP)

AIG Usman Belel, AIG John Amadi and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka were posted to FCID Annex Lagos, Maritime and Zone 9 Umuahia respectively.

The statement read, “In line with the new Manpower Development Policy of the Force, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the posting and redeployment of twenty-four (24) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to Zonal Commands and Formations as indicated below: AIG SPU FHQ ABUJA – AIG ZAKI M. AHMED, AIG ZONE 4 MAKURDI – AIG MUSTAPHA DANDAURA, AIG CTU FHQ ABUJA – AIG DANSUKI D. GALADANCHI, mni, AIG ZONE 17 AKURE – AIG OKON ETIM ENE, mni, AIG BORDER PATROL FHQ ABUJA – AIG USMAN D. NAGOGO, AIG ZONE 7 ABUJA – AIG BALA CIROMA, AIG ZONE 9 UMUAHIA – AIG ADELEKE ADEYINKA BODE, AIG ZONE 13 UKPO-DUNUKOFIA AWKA – AIG MURI UMAR MUSA, COMMANDANT POLAC WUDIL-KANO – AIG LAWAL JIMETA TANKO, AIG FCID ANNEX LAGOS – AIG USMAN ALHASSAN BELEL, AIG DOPS FHQ ABUJA – AIG ADEBOLA EMMANUEL LONGE, AIG INVESTMENT FHQ ABUJA – AIG MUSA ADZE, fdc.

“AIG DICT FHQ ABUJA – AIG PHILIP SULE MAKU, fdc, AIG ZONE 6 CALABAR – AIG USMAN SULE GOMNA, AIG COOPERATIVE – AIG ADAMU USMAN, AIG ZONE 3 YOLA – AIG DANIEL SOKARI-PEDRO, mni, AIG DTD FHQ ABUJA – AIG AHMED MOHAMMED AZARE, AIG FCID ANNEX KADUNA – AIG MAIGANA ALHAJI SANI, AIG ZONE 12 BAUCHI – AIG AUDU ADAMU MADAKI, AIG MARITIME LAGOS – AIG JOHN OGBONNAYA AMADI, mni, AIG ZONE 8 LOKOJA – AIG EDE AYUBA EKPEJI, AIG ARMAMENT FHQ ABUJA – AIG MOHAMMED L. BAGEGA, AIG ZONE 15 MAIDUGURI – AIG BELLO MAKWASHI and AIG WORKS FHQ ABUJA – AIG BALARABE ABUBAKAR.”

The IGP assured that the posting and redeployment of the Senior Police Officers will further help in driving the new policing vision, which amongst other things, is targeted at improving policing services and effectively responding to security threats in the country.

Baba said the posting and the redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.

SaharaReporters, New York

