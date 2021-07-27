Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer States Next Step Being Pursued In IPOB Leader's Case

Kanu, who is currently being held in the custody of the DSS, is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony, terrorism, among others.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2021

The legal team representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that Kanu’s release from detention will now be pursued as its next step.

A member of Kanu's legal team, Aloy Ejimakor revealed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, while also citing the reason given by the Department of State Services (DSS) for not bringing Kanu to court.

Nnamdi Kanu

“To the multitudes asking me the way forward after the hearing yesterday, below is the answer:

“The very next step is to pursue the release of His Excellency from detention through the coordinated steps of the Legal Team in Nigeria & UK. We intend to succeed, sooner than later,” he tweeted.

Kanu, who is currently being held in the custody of the DSS, is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony, terrorism, among others.

Kanu was to appear at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday. 

This, however, didn’t happen as the DSS failed to provide him in court, citing logistics difficulties for their failure to bring him to court, according to Aloy Ejimakor.

“The DSS didn’t bring Kanu to court. They gave no valid reason for Kanu not being in court except to say that they had logistics difficulties but the Judge disagreed and told them that 'trial can never commence without defendant being present,'” he noted.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal How Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Defended Himself In Benin Republic Court—Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Sets Date To Visit Him In Department Of State Services' Custody Following His Absence In Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Shiites Express Confidence Their Detained Leader, El-Zakzaky Will Regain Freedom On Wednesday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Baba Ijesha Case: Nigerian Comedian, Princess Accuses Two Other Men Of Sexually Harassing Her Foster Child
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal No Adjournment Date For Igboho’s Trial As Nine Lawyers Seek His Bail In Beninese Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Igbo–British Lawyers Give Nigerian Government Ultimatum To Return Nnamdi Kanu To UK, Berate Kenya’s Involvement In Arrest
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics BUSTED: Buhari Shuns Abuja House In UK To Avoid Nigerian Protesters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency How Informant For Bandits Burnt To Death To Escape Justice In Zamfara
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal How Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Defended Himself In Benin Republic Court—Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Villa Staff Forced To Take Oath Of Secrecy After SaharaReporters Exposed Buhari’s ‘Secret’ Visit To UK
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Police Release Detained 47 Yoruba Nation Agitators, Keep One In Custody
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How Driver Killed Female Politician In Her Bathroom In Ibadan, Ran Away With Valuable Items
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Bars Borno Soldiers From Travelling Over Widespread Kidnapping On Damaturu-Maiduguri Road
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency Freezes Oyo Assembly's Account Over Alleged N1.3 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria's Police Inspector General Orders Posting, Redeployment Of 24 Assistant Inspectors General
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Presidency Orders State House Workers To Take Oath of Secrecy, Threatens Stiff Penalties
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria's Secret Police Disobey Abuja Court Order To Immediately Release 5 #BuhariMustGo Activists
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Sets Date To Visit Him In Department Of State Services' Custody Following His Absence In Court
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad