Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Sets Date To Visit Him In Department Of State Services' Custody Following His Absence In Court

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2021

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, personal lawyer of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu says he will visit his client on Thursday, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The legal practitioner said procedures had been taken to guarantee his visit to his client who is being detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

File photo used to illustrate story.

He also said from available information, Kanu was not at any risk.

Ejiofor disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Tuesday, adding that the IPOB leader's supporters around the world will be informed about his state of health after the visit.

On Monday, the DSS failed to produce the IPOB leader for his trial before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

His absence forced the case to be adjourned to October 21, and had created apprehension for many his supporters around the world.

Ejiofor said, “Given the fact that our client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not produced in court yesterday, and serious safety concerns being entertained by all and sundry, and more especially in keeping in line with subsisting court order that directed for specific visiting hours and days, may I respectfully put the world on notice, and millions of our supporters that I will personally be visiting our client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday (next tomorrow) being 29th July, 2021.

“I will keep the world updated on the outcome of the visit; steps have been taken to notify the DSS of this impending visit.

“I will advise you all to stay glued to your clock, on the above mentioned date and time given below, as the visit will commence from 2 pm to 4 pm.

“The information available at our disposal for now has not suggested any danger to his life, but I shall say it to you all in the same language I saw things upon the conclusion of the visit.”

