Plateau Farmers Cry Out Over Destruction Of Crops By Herdsmen

Farmers in Miango Community in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State have cried out to the state and federal governments to rescue them from the wicked acts of suspected Fulani herdsmen who have been terrorising them in the community.

The suspected Fulani herdsmen reportedly invaded a village called Nche-Tahu, at Kpatenvie Miango in the community, where at least 20 large farmlands were destroyed.

File Photo: Herdsmen.

Fruiting crops were also cut with machetes and totally reduced to nothing by the herdsmen during the attack.

SaharaReporters gathered that the settlement of the Fulani herdsmen was not up to a kilometer to the farmlands.

Nuhu Bitrus Nga, the spokesperson of the Miango Youth Development Association, said the attack happened on Sunday, July 25, when the herdsmen chased farmers away from their various farms.

They thereafter allowed their cows to graze on the crops and destroyed the left-overs.

A statement made available to Sahara Reporters on Tuesday reads, “Miango community has experienced yet another farm destruction by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The destruction of crops resumed July 25, where precisely 20 farmlands with fruiting maize were cut and levelled in a village called Nche-Tahu, at Kpatenvie Miango, Bassa LGC of Plateau State.

“Timothy Yakubu, whose six-hectare maize farm was destroyed among many others, wails as he was shocked and saddened by such wicked act. Yakubu, who spoke on behalf of the farmers, alleged that Fulani herdsmen had on many occasions threatened and chased them away and even allowed cows to graze on the crops.

“He also pleaded with the government to come to their rescue as farming is the only source of their livelihood and the destruction of his crops was a huge loss having invested millions of naira.”

Recall that SaharaReporters had previously reported different incidents of Fulani herdsmen attacks in the state which also resulted in the destruction of property and other valuables.

Meanwhile, the community has urged the government to take responsibility by coming to their aid to put an end to the attacks from the herdsmen in the state.