El-Rufai Wants Our Children To Become Miserable Almajirai – Kaduna Parents

The parents alleged there is a plot by northern mafias to eradicate western education and deny children education.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2021

Some parents in Kaduna State have expressed concern over the declining education system, claiming the state government is not doing enough to address the menace of Almajiris in the state.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

Recall that Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday announced that schools in the state should be closed indefinitely.

The governor said this would allow security operatives to flush out bandits terrorizing students.

A statement issued by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Education countered the earlier pronouncement by the governor, describing it as fake news.

Dr. Moses Wuyep, a resident of the state, whose daughters are students of Federal Government College, Malali, Kaduna, said: “All the dramas being played in the state such as kidnapping, killings of students and demand for ransom is just to frustrate students from studying.

“If one of your sons is kidnapped and they ask you to pay just a million naira, by the time you pay that ransom, you are left with nothing to even feed, not to talk of sending your son to school again.

“When your son refuses to go further, social vices step in. All manners of bad character will creep in,” he said

Another parent, Mrs. Juliana Moses, said people in the state are living by God’s grace while lamenting the insecurity in the state.

According to her, it’s better for the military to take over than to continue with the present government till 2023 when a new government would be inaugurated.

“The saying that children are the leaders of tomorrow is no longer in vogue.

“Those children are being deprived of attaining education that will make them become great leaders of tomorrow. They are now frustrated, while their parents’ financially handicap as millions of Naira is paid as ransom,” she said in a report by DailyPost.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

