Gunmen Kidnap Seven Nigerian Navy Personnel In Edo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted seven officers of the Nigerian Navy in Edo State.

It was gathered that the officers were ambushed and kidnapped along Sapele-Warri road while travelling to Delta State from Kaduna State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kotongs Bello, confirmed the incident, saying the police were able to rescue five of them from the kidnappers.

The PPRO, who was unable to give details of the incident, said the command was working hard to ensure the remaining officers were also rescued unhurt.

Nigeria is currently reeling under the grip of bandits and kidnappers with several school abductions particularly in northern Nigeria and kidnappings for ransoms in the south.

Several school children and travellers are currently in kidnappers’ dens, as banditry is relatively becoming a booming criminal business.

The Boko Haram insurgents have also routinely abducted personnel of the Nigerian military, especially personnel of the Operation Hadan Kai who are involved in the counterinsurgency operations.

SaharaReporters, New York

