How Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Defiled Me With Car Keys – 14-year-old Victim Testifies In Court

Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge of alleged defilement of a minor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2021

A 14-year-old minor, who was allegedly defiled by a Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has testified against him before the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

The teenager stated on Tuesday that Baba Ijesha once inserted his car keys into her private parts and sexually abused her, sometime between 2013 and 2014 when they first met.

Recall that Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge of alleged defilement of a minor.

Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Lagos earlier informed the court that the state would be presenting the minor as its second witness.

She further urged Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo to order members of the public and press out of the courtroom to protect the minor’s identity, leaving only lawyers and court registrars.

“Sometime between 2013 and 2014, the defendant sexually abused the complainant (name withheld), then aged seven, by inserting his car keys into her vagina.

“He also placed her on his laps, touched her in a sexual manner and rubbed his penis on her body.

“On April 19, he indecently treated and sexually assaulted the complainant, now 14 years old, by sucking her fingers and touching her in a sexual manner.

“He also attempted to have sexual intercourse with the complainant by unbuckling his belt and unzipping his trousers after sexually assaulting her,” the DPP told the court, speaking for the minor.

The actor was charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

He has, however, pleaded not guilty.

The case was however adjourned till August 11 and 12 for the continuation of trial.

 

