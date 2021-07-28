Tension In Kaduna As Court Trial Of El-Zakzaky, Wife Resumes

The court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada is expected to deliver judgement on a no-case submission filed by El-Zakzaky

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2021

All roads leading to the Kaduna State High Court where the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, is ongoing, have been barricaded by security operatives.

The court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada is expected to deliver judgement on a no-case submission filed by El-Zakzaky, Daily Trust reports.

Zakzaky and wife Zeenat

Zakzaky and his wife have been standing trial in the court for the past four years on an eight-count charge of alleged culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly among others levelled against them by the Kaduna State Government.

The hearing resumes on Wednesday and the couple have been brought to court by officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service amidst tight security. See Also Legal Nigerian Shiites Express Confidence Their Detained Leader, El-Zakzaky Will Regain Freedom On Wednesday 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

During the last sitting, lead counsel to Zakzaky, Femi Falana SAN, prayed the court to rule in favour of his clients and dismiss the charges levelled against them, saying there was no criminal case established against them so far by the Kaduna State Government.

The prosecuting counsel, Dari Bayero, had presented 15 witnesses, who testified against the defendants, among them were two army officers, a retired director of State Security Service, police officers and a medical doctor.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention since December 2015 following a bloody clash between his followers and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters reported on Tuesday that a member of the Resource Forum of the IMN, Mohammed Ibrahim, stated that the members of group were certain that justice would be served and that their leader, El-Zakzaky would be freed from prison.

Ibrahim said members of the group are patiently waiting for the court to establish a ”no-case submission" regarding the charges levelled against their leader, who has allegedly been tortured and assaulted since 2015.

