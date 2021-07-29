Economic And Financial Crimes Commission Recovers Trapped N5.4billion For Nigeria's Health Insurance Scheme

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered N5.4 billion for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Executive Secretary of NHIS, Professor Muhammad Nasir Sambo, disclosed this on Thursday when he led the management of the agency on a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja.

This information was provided in a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity for the EFCC, Wilson Uwajaren, on Thursday.

“In total, the EFCC has been able to recover about N5.4 billion for us out of the N12.085 billion that has been trapped; this is a monumental achievement and that is why we will ensure that we remain good partners to the EFCC,” he said.

Sambo commended the EFCC for the recoveries and assured that every kobo recovered will be judiciously utilised.

He also informed the EFCC about the reform efforts at the NHIS, which include the recruitment of health professionals to improve the scheme.

In his response, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was represented by the agency's Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, reiterated the Commission’s resolve to work with the NHIS to achieve universal health coverage.

“The EFCC has no choice but to work with you, to make you succeed. We will always see to it that the investigation that we are doing, we will continue with it; we are happy that it is yielding result and all the monies or funds that are recovered are being put to good use. So we will not relent in our efforts to see that each and every kobo that is lost is recovered for the benefit of the country,” he said.