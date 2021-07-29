IPOB Vows To Lock Down South-East States Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it will embark on locking down the South-East region of Nigeria until the Nigerian government releases its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group also stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari government was planning to subject its leader to a media trial before October 21, adding that it would do everything within its reach to free its leader.

File Photo: IPOB members

In a release sent to SaharaReporters by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday, IPOB stated that it would commence the weekly lockdown on Monday, August 9.

The statement signed by the Head of Directorate of the group, Mazi Chika Edoziem, also noted that those who took part in capturing Kanu including state governors of Igbo extraction should expect hostility from the group.

The statement reads, “The Director of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra is very much aware of the strategy of the Federal Government of Nigeria to subject the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Worldwide, Nnamdi Kanu, to a media trial and to convict him in the public before giving that conviction an official stamp of the compromised Nigerian judicial system.

“The global community knows that self-determination is not a crime, the Nigerian government knows equally that self-determination does not constitute any known office stipulated in their constitution and therefore they do not have any case the IPOB leader.

“The Directorate of State of IPOB demands herewith an unconditional and immediate release of our leader on or before August 8, failing which we shall commence a weekly lockdown of the Biafra land from Monday, August 9.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this total lockdown of Biafra land will take place every Monday until our leader is released unconditionally. This weekly lockdown is simply one of the measures we shall put in place to ensure that our leader is released hale and hearty.

“To all the governors in Biafraland and to all those who are complicit in the abduction of the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra from Kenya to Nigeria, those of you who contributed money for the government of Nigeria to enable them kidnap our leader, pray fervently that his health is not endangered and nothing untoward happens to him because then the land of Biafra shall not accommodate you.”