IPOB Vows To Lock Down South-East States Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention

IPOB stated that it would commence the weekly lockdown on Monday, August 9.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it will embark on locking down the South-East region of Nigeria until the Nigerian government releases its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group also stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari government was planning to subject its leader to a media trial before October 21, adding that it would do everything within its reach to free its leader.

File Photo: IPOB members

In a release sent to SaharaReporters by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday, IPOB stated that it would commence the weekly lockdown on Monday, August 9.

The statement signed by the Head of Directorate of the group, Mazi Chika Edoziem, also noted that those who took part in capturing Kanu including state governors of Igbo extraction should expect hostility from the group.

The statement reads, “The Director of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra is very much aware of the strategy of the Federal Government of Nigeria to subject the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Worldwide, Nnamdi Kanu, to a media trial and to convict him in the public before giving that conviction an official stamp of the compromised Nigerian judicial system.

“The global community knows that self-determination is not a crime, the Nigerian government knows equally that self-determination does not constitute any known office stipulated in their constitution and therefore they do not have any case the IPOB leader.

“The Directorate of State of IPOB demands herewith an unconditional and immediate release of our leader on or before August 8, failing which we shall commence a weekly lockdown of the Biafra land from Monday, August 9.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this total lockdown of Biafra land will take place every Monday until our leader is released unconditionally. This weekly lockdown is simply one of the measures we shall put in place to ensure that our leader is released hale and hearty.

“To all the governors in Biafraland and to all those who are complicit in the abduction of the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra from Kenya to Nigeria, those of you who contributed money for the government of Nigeria to enable them kidnap our leader, pray fervently that his health is not endangered and nothing untoward happens to him because then the land of Biafra shall not accommodate you.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi Narrates How He Paid Bribes To Police Chief, Abba Kyari In $1.1million Deal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Ahmadu Bello University Fails To Confirm Top Government Official’s Certificate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal How Police Chief, Abba Kyari Flew To Hushpuppi’s Dubai Mansion To ‘Have Nice Time’ – US Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi’s Fraud Investigations
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity How Family Of Late Nigerian Army General Paid N7million Ransom To Have Sister Released
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Department Of State Services Violates Court Order, Fails To Produce Detained Igboho’s Associates
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi Narrates How He Paid Bribes To Police Chief, Abba Kyari In $1.1million Deal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Ahmadu Bello University Fails To Confirm Top Government Official’s Certificate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal How Police Chief, Abba Kyari Flew To Hushpuppi’s Dubai Mansion To ‘Have Nice Time’ – US Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React As Atiku Bread Hits Kano, Distributed To Residents
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal I Only Assisted Him to Get Native Clothes, Caps Of N300,000 – Abba Kyari Reacts To $1.1million Bribe From Hushpuppi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Department Of State Services In Kogi Arrests, Detains 12 South-Easterners Travelling For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal US Court Orders FBI To Arrest Abba Kyari Over Hushpuppi’s Fraud Investigations
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity How Family Of Late Nigerian Army General Paid N7million Ransom To Have Sister Released
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Department Of State Services Violates Court Order, Fails To Produce Detained Igboho’s Associates
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Politics How Over 360 Pro-Government Groups Sprang Up Under Buhari, Hinder Constructive Criticisms – Study
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
News How Department Of State Services Denied Three Israeli Filmmakers Access To Bathing, Clothes For 20 Days
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Politics Governor Buni-led APC Committee Vows To Hold Congresses Despite Supreme Court Verdict
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad