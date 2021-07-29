Nigerian Ready To Roll Out 5G Network – Communications Commission Chairman

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2021

The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta, has said all is now set for the agency to roll out 5G Network services across the country.

He noted that this was part of efforts towards fulfilling the commission's commitment to put Nigeria on the frontline as a technology-driven economy.

According to Danbatta, the commission was ready and waiting for the green light from the Federal Government to roll out the services.

He made the revelation during the public inquiry on draft frequency spectrum (fees and pricing), and annual operating levy regulations held on Thursday, in Abuja.

The move, he said, followed series of pre-trial roll exercise earlier carried out by MTN and Airtel networks, which justified the commission’s decision to commence the rollout plan across the nation.

He further explained that the commission was now set for the roll out and had already submitted the proposal to the federal government for approval since the prerogative lies solely with the Federal government to do so.

SaharaReporters, New York

