Appeal Court Sacks Senator Odey, Declares Agom As Lawmaker For Cross River North

Jarigbe Agom has been declared as the duly elected Senator for Cross River North by the Court of Appeal in Calabar, the state capital.
The three-man Appeal Tribunal headed by Justice Chioma I. Nwosu declared him the lawful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the December 5, 2020 By-election for the seat.
The certificate of return earlier issued to Steven Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been withdrawn.
Odey in April said a recent judgement by the Supreme Court on the Cross River North senatorial seat did not sack him as a senator.
He, therefore, vowed not to vacate his seat, saying the Supreme Court didn’t declare it vacant.
Odey and Agom belong to the same political party - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but they have both claimed to be the elected Senator representing Cross River North District.