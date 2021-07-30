BREAKING: Man Shot By Police In Osun Dies In Hospital

Saheed Olabomi who was shot on Tuesday evening by a police officer, has reportedly died in a teaching hospital in Osogbo.

He was shot around Islahudeen, Oke-Onitea area of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

It was learnt that immediately he was shot, he was immediately rushed to Osun State University Teaching Hospital for treatments where he had been placed under life support before his death.

But the police have still yet to identify the police officer that shot him.

Efforts to reach Yemisi Opalola, the Osun State Police Spokesperson, since the incident happened, have been unsuccessful as her mobile phone line was not reachable.