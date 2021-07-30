BREAKING: Man Shot By Police In Osun Dies In Hospital

He was shot around Islahudeen, Oke-Onitea area of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

Saheed Olabomi who was shot on Tuesday evening by a police officer, has reportedly died in a teaching hospital in Osogbo.

He was shot around Islahudeen, Oke-Onitea area of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

SaharaReporters Media

It was learnt that immediately he was shot, he was immediately rushed to Osun State University Teaching Hospital for treatments where he had been placed under life support before his death.

But the police have still yet to identify the police officer that shot him.

Efforts to reach Yemisi Opalola, the Osun State Police Spokesperson, since the incident happened, have been unsuccessful as her mobile phone line was not reachable.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Policemen Brutalise AIT Reporter Covering Students' Protest In Bauchi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hails #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Deploys Anti-riot Officers Nationwide To Dislodge Protesters
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Abuja As Police Disperse Thugs With Teargas Over COVID-19 Palliatives
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Police Nigeria’s Catherine Ugorji Selected For UN Woman Police Officer Of The Year Award
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Don't Join Pastor Bakare’s New Movement, It's For His Selfish Political Ambition—Cleric Warns Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Embattled 'Super Cop', Abba Kyari Building Multi-million Naira Mansion In Borno, Offered Neigbour N70million To Remove Building— Resident Alleges
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Policemen Brutalise AIT Reporter Covering Students' Protest In Bauchi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Olympic Games: Disqualified Nigerian Athletes Protest With Placards On Tokyo Streets
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Yoruba Nation Now Agitators Set Date For London Protest Over Igboho's Arrest, Detention In Benin Republic
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Embattled Police Chief, Kyari Updates Facebook Status With Statement Of Discredited Ex-Minister Rubbishing FBI Investigation
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
News BREAKING: IPOB Orders Sit-At-Home In South-East Nigeria Every Monday Till Nnamdi Kanu Regains Freedom, Threatens Violators
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Despite Controversy Over Buhari's Secondary School Result, President Says 'You Can't Succeed Outside Your Educational Qualification'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Sacks Senator Odey, Declares Agom As Lawmaker For Cross River North
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Embattled Police Chief, Abba Kyari Blocks Media Outfit On Instagram Page, Restricts Comments
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Kaduna Government Files Fresh Charges Against Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Vows To Challenge His Release From 5-Year Detention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad