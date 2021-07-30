Finding Out About Your Death Was The Worst News Imaginable—Super TV CEO’s Wife Mourns At Funeral

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

Brenda Ataga, wife of Usifo Ataga, the deceased CEO of Super TV, says the news of his death was heartbreaking.

Usifo was stabbed to death and left in a pool of blood inside a Lagos hotel last month.

Chidinma Ojukwu, a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), was thereafter arrested in connection with the murder.

The suspect confessed to fatally stabbing the father of two.

On Thursday, a service of songs was held for the deceased in Victoria Island, Lagos as part of a two-day funeral.

As family and friends gathered to pay their last respect to the late Super TV CEO, Brenda in her tribute said finding out about his demise was the worst news ever.

“Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable. My mind had raced through all the possibilities of where you were and what could have happened but death, death wasn’t an option,” she said.

“The girls and I were looking forward to seeing you, to celebrate your milestone. I had imagined how surprised you would be when you walked in to see a place set up for you. I had imagined the infectious smile.
“Now I’m yet to comprehend the stark reality that your life was cut short in your prime, at a renaissance of all you had toiled for. I’m lost for words.”

The mother of the deceased, Sylvia Ataga, in her tribute said her son died an undeserved death.

“God knows he did not deserve what those people did to him. My heart bleeds for him anytime I remember. He was generous to a fault,” she said.

“It took death for me to know how loved he was. He has been robbed of the joy of seeing a project he spent seven years working on.”

Ataga’s brother-in-law, Chuks Ezeokafor, who joined the event virtually, described him as an inquisitive person.

“He chased after knowledge, he ran after things that made him a better person,” he said.

“He cared about people and he chased his dreams, that’s an unmatchable legacy."

