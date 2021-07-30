How Three Sons Treated Herder Whose Cattle Destroyed Father's Farm In Ogun—Eyewitness

The herder, who was caught in another part of the town was made to answer to the allegations levelled against him after which he was beaten and finally released.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

A herder whose cows destroyed a farm in Ipara village, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State was beaten to stupor.

A source who spoke with SaharaReporters said the owner of the farm (whose identity was not disclosed) had toiled on the farm for a whole day planting seeds before the invasion of the farm by the herds.

File Photo Google

He said residents around the farmland contacted the farmer who mobilised his three sons to go after the herder who had caused the ruin.

The herder, who was caught in another part of the town was made to answer to the allegations levelled against him after which he was beaten and finally released.

The source said, “A Fulani cattle rearer has been beaten by a farmer. It happened around 4pm on Wednesday when the old man left his farm after a serious day's job.

“After this, a Fulani herder took over the farm with his cattle to eat and destroy all the crops that the man had planted.

"Immediately some residents around the farmland observed this, they called the man on the phone, informing him of what had happened and he came to see it.

"He couldn't bear this because he had spent a lot of money, time, and energy on the farm. That was basically his only hope, he then called out his three sons to go after the man and bring him to answer why he had done what he did.

"The Fulani man was found in another part of Ipara, they questioned him and he agreed he was the one who entered the farm and so on. The man's sons beat him up in anger. They finally released him and they didn't seize anything from him but at least, they have taught him a lesson.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Finding Out About Your Death Was The Worst News Imaginable—Super TV CEO’s Wife Mourns At Funeral
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME How Military Men Evacuated Bodies Of People Killed In Igboho's House With Cross Country Bus—Neighbour
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
CRIME Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu Orders Investigation Into Killing Of 14-Year-Old Girl During Yoruba Nation Rally
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
CRIME N1.7 Billion Fraud: 14 Girls Found Locked Up In Civil Servant's Room, Says ICPC
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Police IG Orders Deployment Of Helicopters To Tackle Crimes
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Three Suspects Over Murder Of Ondo POS Operator
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Finding Out About Your Death Was The Worst News Imaginable—Super TV CEO’s Wife Mourns At Funeral
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FBI Agents In Second Meeting This Week With Nigeria's Police IG To Demand Abba Kyari's Arrest, Extradition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Man Shot By Police In Osun Dies In Hospital
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy Sick Economy: Buhari’s Regime Imported N90billion Cane Sugar In 2021 To Meet Nigeria’s Sugar Demands
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Kaduna Government Files Fresh Charges Against Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky, Vows To Challenge His Release From 5-Year Detention
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Embattled 'Super Cop', Abba Kyari Building Multi-million Naira Mansion In Borno, Offered Neigbour N70million To Remove Building— Resident Alleges
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Embattled Police Chief, Abba Kyari Blocks Media Outfit On Instagram Page, Restricts Comments
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Appeal Court Sacks Senator Odey, Declares Agom As Lawmaker For Cross River North
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Despite Controversy Over Buhari's Secondary School Result, President Says 'You Can't Succeed Outside Your Educational Qualification'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News BREAKING: IPOB Orders Sit-At-Home In South-East Nigeria Every Monday Till Nnamdi Kanu Regains Freedom, Threatens Violators
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Don't Join Pastor Bakare’s New Movement, It's For His Selfish Political Ambition—Cleric Warns Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Education Policemen Brutalise AIT Reporter Covering Students' Protest In Bauchi
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad