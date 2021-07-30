How Three Sons Treated Herder Whose Cattle Destroyed Father's Farm In Ogun—Eyewitness

A herder whose cows destroyed a farm in Ipara village, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State was beaten to stupor.



A source who spoke with SaharaReporters said the owner of the farm (whose identity was not disclosed) had toiled on the farm for a whole day planting seeds before the invasion of the farm by the herds.

He said residents around the farmland contacted the farmer who mobilised his three sons to go after the herder who had caused the ruin.



The herder, who was caught in another part of the town was made to answer to the allegations levelled against him after which he was beaten and finally released.



The source said, “A Fulani cattle rearer has been beaten by a farmer. It happened around 4pm on Wednesday when the old man left his farm after a serious day's job.



“After this, a Fulani herder took over the farm with his cattle to eat and destroy all the crops that the man had planted.



"Immediately some residents around the farmland observed this, they called the man on the phone, informing him of what had happened and he came to see it.



"He couldn't bear this because he had spent a lot of money, time, and energy on the farm. That was basically his only hope, he then called out his three sons to go after the man and bring him to answer why he had done what he did.



"The Fulani man was found in another part of Ipara, they questioned him and he agreed he was the one who entered the farm and so on. The man's sons beat him up in anger. They finally released him and they didn't seize anything from him but at least, they have taught him a lesson.”