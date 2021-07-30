Nigeria’s Coalition Of Lawyers Asks Embattled Police Officer, Abba Kyari To Step Down As Head of IGP Monitoring Unit

The lawyers noted that the indictment against the super cop was an embarrassment to the Nigeria Police Force and the country as a whole.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

The Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) has demanded the immediate removal of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, as the head of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force over his indictment in a United States’ fraud case.

The group said the retention of Kyari in the office was no longer tenable considering the damning revelations made against him and his office by self-confessed internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, more commonly called Hushpuppi.

The coalition disclosed this in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Pelumi Olajengbesi, on Friday in Abuja.

The statement urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to oversee the investigation into the allegations in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation which had so far demonstrated a vigorous resolve by providing evidence against the senior police officer.

The statement partly reads, “The continuous retention of Abba Kyari as the head of Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force is no longer tenable pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into the extent of his guilt, complicity or the lack thereof in the damning revelations made against his person and office by self-confessed internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

“That the weight of the allegation(s) against DCP Abba Kyari puts his repute and office in question and invites a thorough investigation into the matter in a manner free from prejudicial interference from his colleagues and associates.

“That the alleged fraternization of a top and decorated Nigerian cop with a figure of such questionable habits and precedents is an indictment on the quality of personnel within the Nigeria Police Force as a whole, and thus necessitates an inquiry into the competence and ethics of the hierarchy of the entire Police Force.

“The Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) notes that it will be unsatisfactory to pay mere lip service to the general public in this matter as the much publicised details of Mr. Abba Kyari’s indictment by the FBI is driving a national frenzy and curiosity that must be sufficiently met.

"The Nigeria Police Force must therefore show proof of its relieve of DCP Abbas Kyari from his position on the Force and hands-off the inquest into his involvement in fraud and the abuse of police power.

“We want to assure the general public that this matter will not be swept under the carpet under our watch and that no sacred cows will be venerated in the search for truth and justice.”

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported how Hushpuppi, who pleaded guilty to fraud charges, in the US named Kyari as an accomplice and provided evidences of how he bribed the top police officer.

