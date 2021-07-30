Nigeria's Ambassador In Benin Republic, Buratai Wanted Igboho Thrown Into A Waiting Plane Without Any Trial—Falana

Falana said Buratai, a former Nigeria's chief of army staff, wanted Igboho to be handed over to him so he could be brought to Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has said Nigeria's Ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, wanted Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, thrown into a waiting aircraft without taking him to court. 

According to him, the Nigerian Ambassador was not interested in following the rule of law in getting Igboho extradited to Nigeria. 

Since Igboho's arrest in Benin Republic on July 29 in Cotonou while trying to leave for Germany, he has been in detention in the West African country. 

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, Falana said Buratai, a former Nigeria's chief of army staff, wanted Igboho to be handed over to him so he could be brought to Nigeria. 

Falana said, “In the case of Sunday Igboho, again despite my disagreement with him, I came out to say you cannot just throw him into a waiting plane as we were told, it was attempted.

“You have to go to court. You have to make a request under international law, under the ECOWAS convention on extradition.

“The government of Nigeria is requested to submit an extradition request to the government of Benin Republic and so when the plenipotentiary, General Yusuf Buratai (retired), who at that time had not submitted his letters of credence asked that Igboho be handed over to him.

“He was told, ‘sorry, we operate the rule of law here’. That is why that matter is still in court."

