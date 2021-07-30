Three Dead, Houses Burnt As Fulani Herdsmen Attack Plateau Community

Meanwhile the victims who were killed by the herders have been identified as Timothy Yakubu, Audu Dara and Irimiya David.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

At least three persons have been confirmed dead during the invasion of Nche-Tahu village, Miango Community in Plateau State by some suspected Fulani herdsmen.

SaharaReporters gathered that the herders allegedly sneaked into the village and launched an attack on the residents killing three persons while many others sustained injuries.

Properties such as houses were also burnt in the process.

Meanwhile the victims who were killed by the herders have been identified as Timothy Yakubu, Audu Dara and Irimiya David.

It was learnt that a six hectares of farmland belonging to Timothy Yakubu was destroyed on Tuesday by the invaders.

Three others identified as Ayuba Francis, Anah Dick and a youth leader of Rotsu Youth Development Association, Mankula Yah, sustained serious injuries from gunshots.

They have been taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital for proper treatments.

Nuhu Bitrus Nga, Spokesperson of Miango Youth Development Association informed SaharaReporters on Friday that “on July 28 was another bad day for the Miango community as its resulted to yet another success of the wicked ones to attack Nche-Tahu village where three people were killed by names.

“Three others who sustained serious gunshot injuries include Ayuba Francis, Anah Dick and Mankula Yah, a youths leader of Rotsu youth development association.

"The perennial killings in the land have generated thousands of people homeless. This has led to a halt in socioeconomic activities of the community.”

Meanwhile, the community has urged the government to take responsibility by coming to their aid to put an end to the attacks from the herdsmen in the state.

