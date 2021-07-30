What God Says Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho Must Do To Secure Release – Nigerian Cleric

According to Okikijesu, God has promised to intervene in their cases, if the activists could fast and pray for three days as this will assure a divine intervention.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2021

A Nigerian cleric and General Overseer of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, Apostle Paul Okikijesu, has stated that he got a message “from God” to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, and the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho).

“Thus says the Lord of hosts: within the next 21 days, I will release Kanu and Sunday from their incarceration,” he prophesied in a statement released on Thursday.

“They used people of their tribes for them to know their movement, arrest them, and bring charges against them.

“This is what caused what happened to them; because if there is no one with their organization, or very close to them, who anonymously provided confidential information, and betrayed them; they will not find themselves in their present situations.

“Kanu and Sunday should be cautious; they should not apply only their own wisdom to their journeys; because the wisdom of I the Lord alone is worth in anyone’s journey.

“It is certain people who decided that ‘let us silence these people.’ If there is a powerful person in a state, and there is no one who can subdue the powerful person; then, people will use those who are close to the powerful person, who understands him and speaks the language of the powerful person. It is such people that were used to divulge the ways to entrap Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

“Inform both Kanu and Sunday Igboho, they should fast for three days from July 29th, 2021 to July 31, 2021. I the Lord Myself, the Almighty God, the Ancient of Days, I the One who is called Jehovah in the eternal throne; who created mankind.

“I the Lord Myself will intervene in their cases, and I will take control/possess those who incarcerated them; then the truth shall manifest, and they will be set free from detention,” he said.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

