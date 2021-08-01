About 30 Of 65 Private Jets Owned By Highly Placed Nigerians Owe Duties – Customs

Many of the high-profile owners of the aircraft fail to pay after the expiration of the agreement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2021

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said 30 out of 65 private airplanes verified in Nigeria owe duties to the Nigerian government.

Public Relations Officer of NCS, Joseph Attah, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Attah said some of the airplanes came into the country by Temporary Importation Agreement which allows them to come in without payment because they were secured by bond.

But according to him, many of the high-profile owners of the aircraft fail to pay after the expiration of the agreement.

Therefore, the NCS has given private owners an additional two-week extension to pay their duties.

The extension period started on Monday, July 26 and will end on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Attah said the wish of the NCS is not to embarrass the high-profile individuals who own the private jets but that it is imperative to boost revenue considering the dwindling economic situation in the country.

“With this, you can now tie proper ownership to every aircraft or private jet that flies in and out of the country.

“The owners of private jets are highly placed Nigerians who should be respected and approached in a manner that provides convenience. That is what these extensions stand for,” he said.

