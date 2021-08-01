Boko Haram Fighters Ambush Nigerian Soldiers Escorting Borno APC Party Chieftains

Dozens of Boko Haram and their Islamic State West African Province fighters ambushed a military convoy along Gubio/Damasak highway in the northern part of Borno State on Saturday.

An unspecified number of soldiers reportedly sustained injuries in the attack and utility vehicles belonging to the troops taken away after a gun battle.

The soldiers reportedly ran into the ambush at Kareto while travelling to Gubio in Borno State to pick up members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their ward congress scheduled to hold in Damasak.

The soldiers were supposed to accompany the politicians from Abadam to Damasak, venue of their ward congress.

Kareto is the hometown of Bukar Gana Kareto, representative of Kukawa/ Guzamala/Abadam/ Mobbar Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Activities of Boko/ISWAP terrorists have ravaged Kareto for years.

Similarly, Abadam Local Government Area has been ravaged by the activities of the insurgents since 2014.

Politicians from the Abadam were mobilised for congress in Damasak but the incident did not allow them attend the event as they had to return to Gubio.

The military authorities are yet to react to this attack.