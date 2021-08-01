Boko Haram Fighters Ambush Nigerian Soldiers Escorting Borno APC Party Chieftains

The soldiers were supposed to accompany the politicians from Abadam to Damasak, venue of their ward congress.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2021

Dozens of Boko Haram and their Islamic State West African Province fighters ambushed a military convoy along Gubio/Damasak highway in the northern part of Borno State on Saturday.

 

An unspecified number of soldiers reportedly sustained injuries in the attack and utility vehicles belonging to the troops taken away after a gun battle. 

File Photo

The soldiers reportedly ran into the ambush at Kareto while travelling to Gubio in Borno State to pick up members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their ward congress scheduled to hold in Damasak.

 

The soldiers were supposed to accompany the politicians from Abadam to Damasak, venue of their ward congress.

 

 Kareto is the hometown of Bukar Gana Kareto, representative of Kukawa/ Guzamala/Abadam/ Mobbar Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

 

Activities of Boko/ISWAP terrorists have ravaged Kareto for years.

 

Similarly, Abadam Local Government Area has been ravaged by the activities of the insurgents since 2014.

 

Politicians from the Abadam were mobilised for congress in Damasak but the incident did not allow them attend the event as they had to return to Gubio.

The military authorities are yet to react to this attack.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Kaduna Churches Hurriedly Close 2 Hours Earlier Over Fear Of Attacks By Bandits, Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Ogun Varsity Lecturer, Undergraduate, Others
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Threaten To Kill Other Students Abducted From Kaduna Private Varsity
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Vowed To Kill 156 Kidnapped Islamic Schoolchildren If We Miss Ransom Deadline– Headmaster
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insurgency Activists Proffer Far-reaching Solutions To Growing Wave Of Violence In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Niger Delta Avengers Attack On Gas Pipelines Cause Shortage In Power Supply, VP Osinbajo Says
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Central Bank Governor’s Policy Somersault On Foreign Exchange, Bureau De Change, By Dr. Adeola Adeyemi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: Nigeria's Police IG Recommends Suspension Of Embattled 'Super Cop', Abba Kyari As Panel Begins Probe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News About 30 Of 65 Private Jets Owned By Highly Placed Nigerians Owe Duties – Customs
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Five Activists Arrested From Dunamis Church Spend 28 Days In Cell As Department Of State Services Violates Court Order, Bail Conditions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Kaduna Churches Hurriedly Close 2 Hours Earlier Over Fear Of Attacks By Bandits, Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Drugs Anti-drug Officers Recover 35 Wraps Of Cocaine From Woman’s Underwear At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Rescue 2 Kidnapped Students Of Federal Government College In Kebbi
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s ‘Super Cop’, Abba Kyari Finally Suspended Over FBI Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Nigeria’s Lawless Secret Police Abduct Film Director, Priye Amachree Over Alleged Links With IPOB, Recently Detained Israeli Filmmakers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Ex-Senate President, Saraki Speaks On Questioning By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech Twitter Ban: We're Closely Monitoring Allegations Of Gagging Media, Expression By Buhari Government—Commonwealth
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Group Gives Edo Police 72 Hours To Arrest Vigilantes Who Burnt 5 Suspects To Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad